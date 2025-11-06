Two accused of cheating wholesale medicine dealers of ₹10 crore booked, four FIRs registered

The Vishrambaug police have registered four cases against two individuals for allegedly cheating several wholesale medicine distributors of nearly ₹10 crore by purchasing medicines on credit and issuing post-dated cheques that later bounced. The latest complaint, registered on November 4, was lodged by Sudhir Chintaman Tembhe of Vishwanath Apartment in Shukrawar Peth. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The accused have been identified as Sonali Laxman Girigosavi, 42, of Mohammadwadi, and Jayesh Vasant Jain, 41, of Gultekdi. According to the police, the duo defrauded multiple medicine suppliers between April 2023 and May 2025. The accused purchased medicines on credit from wholesale dealers in Sadashiv Peth and Shukrawar Peth, promising payment within 45 days along with 4% discount. Initially, they made small payments to build trust but later defaulted on large orders, issuing post-dated cheques that were dishonoured due to insufficient funds.

The latest complaint, registered on November 4, was lodged by Sudhir Chintaman Tembhe of Vishwanath Apartment in Shukrawar Peth. Based on his complaint, police booked both accused for cheating him of medicines worth ₹3.07 crore. On the same day, Mukesh Narayandas Khater, 50, owner of Nilu & Company in Shukrawar Peth, alleged that the duo cheated him of ₹1.37 crore. Similarly, Amol Laxmikant Kshirsagar, 48, proprietor of Dhanashree Agencies in Sadashiv Peth, reported a fraud of ₹1.73 crore.

Earlier, in June 2025, businessman Nilesh Sonigara had lodged a complaint against the accused for cheating him of ₹4.40 crore, bringing the total alleged fraud amount to nearly ₹10 crore.

Investigations revealed that Girigosavi posed as the owner of Om Sainath Medical, located near Shivarkar Garden in Wanowrie, and used references from other shop owners to gain credibility. She reportedly told traders that she supplied medicines to Jain, who exported them and supplied to government hospitals.

Despite the first complaint filed in June 2025, police action against the accused was delayed. Subsequently, they applied for anticipatory bail before the Shivajinagar Sessions Court, which was rejected. The accused have approached the Bombay High court seeking relief. Police have appealed to traders who may have been defrauded by the accused to lodge complaints.