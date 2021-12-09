Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested 7 months after assaulting, drowning man in Pavana river
pune news

Two arrested 7 months after assaulting, drowning man in Pavana river

PUNE Two men have been remanded to police custody on Wednesday for a murder they allegedly confessed to have committed in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, in May
Two men have been remanded to police custody on Wednesday for a murder they allegedly confessed to have committed in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, in May. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 09, 2021 11:06 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two men have been remanded to police custody on Wednesday for a murder they allegedly confessed to have committed in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, in May.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Nandu Bhalerao, 22. The two arrested were identified as Omkar Milind Gaikwad, 19, a resident of Sudarshan nagar in Pimple Gurav, and Kedar Ghanshyam Suryavanshi, 22, a resident of Sinhagad colony, also in Pimple Gurav, according to police. The two were remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in Pimpri.

“He had a habit of using ganja and used to stay out of his house for 2-3 nights from time-to-time. So, his family was not concerned initially. His body was found two days after he left home one night in May. His family was called to identify him and further a investigation was launched,” said assistant inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station, who is investigating the case.

The deceased man was allegedly not carrying his phone. The police found it in his house and traced the last made calls and whom he had last met. The investigation led them to Gaikwad and Suryavanshi who allegedly confessed during questioning.

The deceased man had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman whom Gaikwad had accepted as his sister. The two called him to a place near the bank of Pavana river in Pimple Saudagar and assaulted him with hammer and waist belt before drowning him in the river, according to the police.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
covid-19 cases
Parliament Winter Session Live
Omicron
New Army chief
General Bipin Rawat's death
Madhulika Rawat
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wedding
Virat Kohli
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP