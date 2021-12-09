Two arrested 7 months after assaulting, drowning man in Pavana river

PUNE Two men have been remanded to police custody on Wednesday for a murder they allegedly confessed to have committed in Pimple Saudagar, Pimpri-Chinchwad, in May.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul Nandu Bhalerao, 22. The two arrested were identified as Omkar Milind Gaikwad, 19, a resident of Sudarshan nagar in Pimple Gurav, and Kedar Ghanshyam Suryavanshi, 22, a resident of Sinhagad colony, also in Pimple Gurav, according to police. The two were remanded to police custody for five days by a local court in Pimpri.

“He had a habit of using ganja and used to stay out of his house for 2-3 nights from time-to-time. So, his family was not concerned initially. His body was found two days after he left home one night in May. His family was called to identify him and further a investigation was launched,” said assistant inspector Satish Kamble of Sangvi police station, who is investigating the case.

The deceased man was allegedly not carrying his phone. The police found it in his house and traced the last made calls and whom he had last met. The investigation led them to Gaikwad and Suryavanshi who allegedly confessed during questioning.

The deceased man had allegedly inappropriately touched a woman whom Gaikwad had accepted as his sister. The two called him to a place near the bank of Pavana river in Pimple Saudagar and assaulted him with hammer and waist belt before drowning him in the river, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sangvi police station.