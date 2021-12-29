Two arrested for extortion, illegal money lending in Pune

PUNE: Two men identified as Ramdas alias Nana Walke and Aniket Hazare were arrested by Pune city police for wrongfully lending money and demanding payment at a high interest rate from a local businessman.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A complaint was lodged by Swapnil Ganpat Balwadkar, 35, a businessman living in Balewadi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Hazare allegedly loaned ₹3,50,00,000 between August 2017 and December 2021 to the complainant. The complainant claims to have agreed to borrow this money at the interest rate of 2.5%. Over the same period, Balwadkar claims to have repaid ₹5,10,00,000 to Hazare under threat to life and reputation. However, Hazare allegedly kept up a demand for additional payment of ₹4,75,00,000 and forced the complainant to allegedly sign a promissory note along with a cheque for ₹20,00,000 in addition to wrongfully confiscating 20 RC books of cars owned by the complainant.

Ramdas allegedly threatened the complainant with a series of 10-15 false police cases and harm to his family in order to coax the money that Hazare was demanding.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Between 2015 and 2017, the complainant claims to have borrowed money from both the men and paid them off, including the interest charged wrongfully by them. In 2017, a new series of transactions allegedly began, according to the police.

A case under Sections 386, 387, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 39 and 45 of Maharashtra Moneylending Regulation Act, 2014 was registered at Chatuhshrungi police station.