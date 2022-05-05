Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Pune railway station
pune news

Two arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Pune railway station

The call allegedly led to the police officials checking 17 trains, parcel office, main gate, parcel gate, toilets, dustbins, bridges, waiting rooms, railway tracks and all parking lots near the station
In the searches, nothing suspicious was found. However, due to the searches, a huge police presence reached the station and sent waves of fear among the civilians, read a statement by the GRP (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 05, 2022 06:41 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two men were arrested by the Pune railway police for making a hoax bomb threat call to the railway authorities. The call allegedly led to the police officials checking 17 trains, parcel office, main gate, parcel gate, toilets, dustbins, bridges, waiting rooms, railway tracks and all parking lots near the station.

The call was made at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the police.

The two men were identified as Suraj Mangatram Thakur, 30, a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Jalna, Maharashtra, and a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Karan Bhumaji Kale, 33, a resident of Navre in Shirur, according to a statement issued by government railway police (GRP), Pune.

Of the two, Kale was found in Wagholi while in possession of two mobile phones one of which had the number used for making the call, according to the police.

The Pune city police control room received the call and it was forwarded to GRP control which received the message that was sent by a man who identified himself as Mahesh Kawade, who claimed to have planted the bomb. In exchange for the location of the bomb, he made a demand of 7 crore.

“In the searches, nothing suspicious was found. However, due to the searches, a huge police presence reached the station and sent waves of fear among the civilians,” read a statement by the GRP.

A case under Sections 182, 505(1)(b), 506(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Pune railway police station.

The railway police called reinforcements from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), as well as, the dog squad after the call was made.

