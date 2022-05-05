Two arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Pune railway station
Two men were arrested by the Pune railway police for making a hoax bomb threat call to the railway authorities. The call allegedly led to the police officials checking 17 trains, parcel office, main gate, parcel gate, toilets, dustbins, bridges, waiting rooms, railway tracks and all parking lots near the station.
The call was made at 4 pm on Tuesday, according to the police.
The two men were identified as Suraj Mangatram Thakur, 30, a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Jalna, Maharashtra, and a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and Karan Bhumaji Kale, 33, a resident of Navre in Shirur, according to a statement issued by government railway police (GRP), Pune.
Of the two, Kale was found in Wagholi while in possession of two mobile phones one of which had the number used for making the call, according to the police.
The Pune city police control room received the call and it was forwarded to GRP control which received the message that was sent by a man who identified himself as Mahesh Kawade, who claimed to have planted the bomb. In exchange for the location of the bomb, he made a demand of ₹7 crore.
“In the searches, nothing suspicious was found. However, due to the searches, a huge police presence reached the station and sent waves of fear among the civilians,” read a statement by the GRP.
A case under Sections 182, 505(1)(b), 506(2), and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Pune railway police station.
The railway police called reinforcements from Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), as well as, the dog squad after the call was made.
BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta transferred, Tushar Giri Nath new head
The Karnataka government has decided to transfer the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) chief commissioner IAS officer Gaurav Gupta with immediate effect and appoint IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath in his stead. The state government has reportedly ordered the transfer of 16 IAS officers. IAS from concurrent charge, Anil Kumar B.H.. IAS from concurrent charge, Salma K. Fahim.. Sathyavathi.G., IAS from concurrent charge. IAS Transferred, Hiremath M.G.. Sri Bharat S.
Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli skips fourth ED summons
Shiv Sena member of Parliament from Yavatmal-Washim, Bhavana Gawali on Thursday skipped the fourth summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate and sought 15 more days to appear before the agency's office in Mumbai. Gavali informed this to ED through her counsel Inderpal Singh. ED had summoned her thrice but she failed to appear before the agency. ED had arrested her close associate, Saeed Khan, in September 2021.
Mumbai Police introduces 8-hour shifts for subordinate ranks from May 17
The Mumbai Police's constabulary can shift to a compact 8-hour duty schedule as against the existing 12-hour schedule from May 17, according to an order issued by police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday. The new order is applicable to male members of the constabulary. Maharashtra's female police personnel have been on 8-hour duty shifts since September last year, a move that was introduced by Pandey when he was the state's acting director-general of police.
Navi Mumbai faces electricity cuts as rotational load shedding imposed on emergency basis
In order to avoid a total grid failure in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, following the failure of Talegaon Kharghar 400KV line, a rotational load shedding was imposed on emergency basis across Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Navi Mumbaikars, hence, had to face close to an hour-long power cuts. On Thursday, at around 6.20am, there was a technical issue in the TKhargharKharghar line. The technical failure in the Talegaon-Kharghar line was rectified by Thursday evening.
₹4.5-cr fine imposed on EESL for theft of 5,500 street lights
LUCKNOW The executive committee of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation has imposed a fine of ₹4.5 crore on Energy Efficiency Services Limited for theft of 5,500 street lights by its staff. EESL is promoted by the ministry of power as a joint venture company of four central public sector undertakings – NTPC Limited, Limited, REC Limited and Powergrid Corporation of India Limited. It is currently looking after the work of street lights in Lucknow.
