Two arrested for sexual harassment, cheating of 50 lakh under guise of black magic

PUNE Two men have been arrested by Pune police for sexually harassing and cheating a woman by pretending to be godmen who could rid the complainant’s mother of effects of black magic performed on her.

The two arrested have been identified as Rajendra Balram Kanna, 45, and Manish Bapurao Shinde, 42, both residents of Dehu road. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 35-year-old woman.

The men committed multiple crimes including sexual harassment, cheating of ₹50 lakh, and sacrifice of a goat in a cemetery by setting up black ragdolls, lemons, paper chits turmeric and vermilion.

The incidents happened between 2018 and 2019 in multiple spots in Pune including the accused man’s house and the complainant’s house.

When the woman demanded her money back, Shinde told her that he would return the money and then threatened her against lodging a police complaint, according to the police.

A case under 354(a) (sexual harassment), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered at Khadak police station.

