Home / Cities / Pune News / Two arrested for sexual harassment, cheating of 50 lakh under guise of black magic
pune news

Two arrested for sexual harassment, cheating of 50 lakh under guise of black magic

PUNE Two men have been arrested by Pune police for sexually harassing and cheating a woman by pretending to be godmen who could rid the complainant’s mother of effects of black magic performed on her
Two men have been arrested by Pune police for sexually harassing and cheating a woman by pretending to be godmen. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Two men have been arrested by Pune police for sexually harassing and cheating a woman by pretending to be godmen. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Updated on Feb 13, 2022 09:03 PM IST
Copy Link
ByShalaka Shinde

PUNE Two men have been arrested by Pune police for sexually harassing and cheating a woman by pretending to be godmen who could rid the complainant’s mother of effects of black magic performed on her.

The two arrested have been identified as Rajendra Balram Kanna, 45, and Manish Bapurao Shinde, 42, both residents of Dehu road. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 35-year-old woman.

The men committed multiple crimes including sexual harassment, cheating of 50 lakh, and sacrifice of a goat in a cemetery by setting up black ragdolls, lemons, paper chits turmeric and vermilion.

The incidents happened between 2018 and 2019 in multiple spots in Pune including the accused man’s house and the complainant’s house.

When the woman demanded her money back, Shinde told her that he would return the money and then threatened her against lodging a police complaint, according to the police.

A case under 354(a) (sexual harassment), 420 (cheating), 506 (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 has been registered at Khadak police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 13, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out