Two arrested for vandalising restaurant over food bill dispute

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2025 06:46 AM IST

The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two individuals for allegedly refusing to pay their food bill, vandalise a restaurant and attack its staff. The incident took place at “Hotel Patlancha Dhaba” in Chakan area in Pimpri late Saturday night.

Chakan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 310(2), 324(4),352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, accused identified as Vaibhav Gharmale and Suraj Ghumare were arrested on Sunday.

As per the complaint filed by owner Shubham Mungase, the accused along with six-seven other individuals dined at his restaurant but refused to settle the bill, leading to an argument with the staff. After leaving the eatery, the accused returned at around 10.30 pm and vandalised the place with iron rod and wooden sticks. They also allegedly physically assaulted staff Sandeep Mandal and Munna Kumar who tried to intervene. Before leaving the spot, the accused allegedly stole 5,500 cash from the counter.

Chakan Police Station has filed a case under Sections 310(2), 324(4),352, 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant sections.

