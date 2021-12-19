Two arrested in Sangvi firing-murder case, 9 on run

The Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested two out of 11 people identified in the firing and murder of a man in Katepuram chowk area of Sangvi on Saturday, officials said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The deceased was identified as Yogesh Ravindra Jagtap, 36, a resident of Gangardenagar in Katepuram area of Pimple Gurav.

The two people arrested in the case were identified as Ganesh Bajirao Dhamale, a resident of Sangvi, and Akshay Kengale, also a resident of Sangvi.

“We have arrested and taken them to court now,” said police inspector (crime) Sunil Tambe of Sangvi police station.

The deceased was shot twice by a man wielding a gun while Jagtap was at a public gathering.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 109, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, along with Sections 3(25), 3(27) of Arms Act, was registered at Sangvi police station.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}