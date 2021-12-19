Two arrested in Sangvi murder case, 9 on the run

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two out of 11 people identified in the firing and murder of a man in Katepuram chowk area of Sangvi on Saturday.

The deceased man identified as Yogesh Ravindra Jagtap, 36, a resident of Gangardenagar in Katepuram area of Pimple Gurav was shot in broad daylight on Saturday.

The deceased man was shot twice by a man wielding a gun while Jagtap was at a public gathering, said officials. The two people arrested in the case have been identified as Ganesh Bajirao Dhamale and Akshay Kengale, both residents of Sangvi in Pimpri Chinchwad. All the accused are people with local businesses like tea stall, roadside kiosk, according to the police.

“We have arrested the accused and will be taking them to the court now,” said Police inspector (crime) Sunil Tambe of Sangvi police station.

“When he was being rushed to the hospital, he made a dying declaration saying Ganesh killed him. They had an old rivalry over some financial reasons that we are investigating. In an earlier case, the deceased man had beaten to near-death, one of the accused and few others over their long-standing rivalry,” said senior police inspector Sunil Tonpe of Sangvi police station.

Jagtap has a history of seven cases and one term of externment against him. Of the seven cases, one is of attempted murder, two are of arms possession and others are also body offences, according to the police.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 109, 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), 504 (insult with an intention of provoking breach of peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3(25), 3(27) of Arms Act was registered at Sangvi police station.