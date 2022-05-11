Two booked for duping carpet godown owner of 3.65 lakh

PUNE Two people, including a man and a woman, were booked in a case of cheating a carpet business owner by providing him forged property tax receipts and taking money from him. The man, who is a native and resident of a northern state, had approached the accused as he did not know the workings of Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the accused promised to get the work done for him by charging a fee.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 56-year-old man living in Kondhwa Budrukh. Over the weeks between August 2021 and October 2021, the two took ₹3,65,850 for the promised property tax payment receipts.

Over the weeks of their transactions, the accused met with the complainant three times at different locations in Kondhwa, according to the police. He then gave tax paid receipts to the complainant. However, when the tax receipts were submitted, the receipts were found to be forged.

“He has a carpet godown here and wanted to pay property tax. When this agent promised to pay the tax, he gave him the money and took a receipt from him. Six months later, he wanted to pay the property tax again and went to PMC with his maiden receipt. The PMC officials then told him that the bill he had was forged. He went back and met with the agent but at that time the agent spoke rudely to him and told him to do whatever he wanted to do. That is when the man lodged a complaint,” said head constable Shirole who conducted the investigation.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of peace), 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using forged document as genuine), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Kondhwa police station.

Police sub-inspector Sachin Khetmalas is investigating the case.