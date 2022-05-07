Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments

Published on May 07, 2022 10:27 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. However, as they failed to do so, the company found that the gold that they had submitted had a thick gold-like layer but was not made of gold entirely. The two owe 2,01,044 to the company.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.

