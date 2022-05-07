Two booked for duping Pune gold loan company by submitting fake ornaments
PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday booked two men for duping a gold loan provider company by submitting fake gold ornaments.
A complaint in the matter was lodged by an employee of the company. The company had provided the loan to two men on July 2, 2021. The terms of repayment required the men to repay the loan by Friday. However, as they failed to do so, the company found that the gold that they had submitted had a thick gold-like layer but was not made of gold entirely. The two owe ₹2,01,044 to the company.
A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Talegaon Dabhade police station.
One held for spate of 9 armed robberies in 2 days in Pune
One man was arrested by Pune police on Saturday while one other is on the run after they were found involved in nine armed robberies in two days in parts of the city. The one on the run was identified only as Ashish alias Guddu, a resident of New Mhada area in Ramtekdi, Pune. The two bike-borne men had committed nine robberies in parts of the city within two days - Thursday and Friday.
BJP to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body polls
Mumbai: Days after the Supreme Court directed the state election commission to hold local bodies elections without the 27% quota for Other Backward Classes, the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday announced that it would give 27% of the tickets to the candidates from OBC community if the state government was unable to restore reservation for the community before the polls. This is not the first time a political party has taken such a stand.
75-year-old stabs wife to death, attempts to end life
Mumbai: A 75-year-old Malwani resident stabbed his 70-year-old-wife to death late on Friday night. The man later tried to end his own life. The Malwani police in Malad have registered a case of murder against Samruddin Chandasa Shaikh, a resident of Shivaji Nagar in the Madh area of Malwani. Police officials said he has been admitted to Cooper hospital in Juhu.
Pune Bizman duped of ₹10 lakh by two who promised cryptocurrency at lower price
PUNE Two people were booked by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Friday for duping a man of ₹10 lakh by falsely promising him cryptocurrency at a subsidised rate. A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 31-year-old local businessman who lives in Kothrud and is a native of Shirshi in Karwar district of Karnataka, according to the police. The complainant, therefore, agreed to and paid ₹10 lakh in form of ₹500 bills.
Three get life sentences for killing watchman during temple robbery
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court recently sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a watchman who tried to stop them from robbing a Jain temple at Borivali in August 2010. According to the prosecution case, the incident took place in the wee hours of August 22, 2010. The gang first attacked the two watchmen of the temple, killing one of them on the spot. The gang had fled with metal idols and golden ornaments.
