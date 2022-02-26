Home / Cities / Pune News / Two booked for registering FIRs for vehicle theft, claim insurance
Two booked for registering FIRs for vehicle theft, claim insurance

The two men, who are yet to be arrested, had first registered a case in February 20, 2021 of a stolen two-wheeler registered in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the name of one of the accused’s mother. After the case was filed, they bought an insurance from a company for the vehicle
In March 2021, the men registered another complaint at Hinjewadi police station and another FIR was registered for the theft of the same vehicle. They used the second FIR to claim insurance money from the company. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked two persons for trying to cheat an insurance company by buying and trying to claim an insurance after they had already reported it stolen from Hinjewadi.

The two men, who are yet to be arrested, had first registered a case in February 20, 2021 of a stolen two-wheeler registered in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the name of one of the accused’s mother. After the case was filed, they bought an insurance from a company for the vehicle.

In March 2021, the men registered another complaint at Hinjewadi police station and another FIR was registered for the theft of the same vehicle. They used the second FIR to claim insurance money from the company.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 511(attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station. Police sub-inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the case.

Saturday, February 26, 2022
