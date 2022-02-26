Two booked for registering FIRs for vehicle theft, claim insurance
PUNE: The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have booked two persons for trying to cheat an insurance company by buying and trying to claim an insurance after they had already reported it stolen from Hinjewadi.
The two men, who are yet to be arrested, had first registered a case in February 20, 2021 of a stolen two-wheeler registered in Nigdi area of Pimpri Chinchwad in the name of one of the accused’s mother. After the case was filed, they bought an insurance from a company for the vehicle.
In March 2021, the men registered another complaint at Hinjewadi police station and another FIR was registered for the theft of the same vehicle. They used the second FIR to claim insurance money from the company.
A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 120(b) (criminal conspiracy), and 511(attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Hinjewadi police station. Police sub-inspector Santosh Shinde is investigating the case.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.