Two booked in Wanowrie slab collapse case

PUNE The Pune police on Wednesday registered a case against two people for the death of one labourer and severe injury to four others, after a slab of an under construction building collapsed in Wanowrie on Monday.

The two booked in the case include the RCC civil engineer working with the company that was building the structure and the labour contractor, according to the police.

The deceased man was identified as Ramnaresh Keshan Pal, 40, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured were identified as Chatra Dallu Singh, 35, Birsingh Jethulal Patta, 37, Sandeep Rajaram Uike, 19, and Deepchand Mohanlal Maravi, 27, according to the police.

The five were on the third level of the under construction community hall of Bohri community. They were building a stage which would then be used to install a tie beam, when the structure collapsed, according to the police. The two men were booked for not providing enough information, skill training or safety equipment to those working as labourers on the project.

A case under Sections 304, 336, 337, 338, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station. Police sub-inspector Sonalika Sathe of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.