Two booked in Wanowrie slab collapse case
PUNE The Pune police on Wednesday registered a case against two people for the death of one labourer and severe injury to four others, after a slab of an under construction building collapsed in Wanowrie on Monday.
The two booked in the case include the RCC civil engineer working with the company that was building the structure and the labour contractor, according to the police.
The deceased man was identified as Ramnaresh Keshan Pal, 40, a resident of Fatehpur in Uttar Pradesh, while the injured were identified as Chatra Dallu Singh, 35, Birsingh Jethulal Patta, 37, Sandeep Rajaram Uike, 19, and Deepchand Mohanlal Maravi, 27, according to the police.
The five were on the third level of the under construction community hall of Bohri community. They were building a stage which would then be used to install a tie beam, when the structure collapsed, according to the police. The two men were booked for not providing enough information, skill training or safety equipment to those working as labourers on the project.
A case under Sections 304, 336, 337, 338, and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Wanowrie police station. Police sub-inspector Sonalika Sathe of Wanowrie police station is investigating the case.
-
Two arrested for hoax bomb threat call at Pune railway station
Two men were arrested by the Pune railway police for making a hoax bomb threat call to the railway authorities. The two men were identified as Suraj Mangatram Thakur, 30, a resident of Kanhaiya Nagar in Jalna, Maharashtra, and a native of Hoshiarpur in Punjab, and a resident of Navre in Shirur, 33, Karan Bhumaji Kale, according to a statement issued by government railway police, Pune.
-
BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta transferred, Tushar Giri Nath new head
The Karnataka government has decided to transfer the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's (BBMP) chief commissioner IAS officer Gaurav Gupta with immediate effect and appoint IAS officer Tushar Giri Nath in his stead. The state government has reportedly ordered the transfer of 16 IAS officers. IAS from concurrent charge, Anil Kumar B.H.. IAS from concurrent charge, Salma K. Fahim.. Sathyavathi.G., IAS from concurrent charge. IAS Transferred, Hiremath M.G.. Sri Bharat S.
-
Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawli skips fourth ED summons
Shiv Sena member of Parliament from Yavatmal-Washim, Bhavana Gawali on Thursday skipped the fourth summons issued to her by the Enforcement Directorate and sought 15 more days to appear before the agency's office in Mumbai. Gavali informed this to ED through her counsel Inderpal Singh. ED had summoned her thrice but she failed to appear before the agency. ED had arrested her close associate, Saeed Khan, in September 2021.
-
Mumbai Police introduces 8-hour shifts for subordinate ranks from May 17
The Mumbai Police's constabulary can shift to a compact 8-hour duty schedule as against the existing 12-hour schedule from May 17, according to an order issued by police commissioner Sanjay Pandey on Wednesday. The new order is applicable to male members of the constabulary. Maharashtra's female police personnel have been on 8-hour duty shifts since September last year, a move that was introduced by Pandey when he was the state's acting director-general of police.
-
Navi Mumbai faces electricity cuts as rotational load shedding imposed on emergency basis
In order to avoid a total grid failure in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, following the failure of Talegaon Kharghar 400KV line, a rotational load shedding was imposed on emergency basis across Navi Mumbai on Thursday. Navi Mumbaikars, hence, had to face close to an hour-long power cuts. On Thursday, at around 6.20am, there was a technical issue in the TKhargharKharghar line. The technical failure in the Talegaon-Kharghar line was rectified by Thursday evening.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics