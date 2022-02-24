Two colonels among 7 booked for physically assaulting jawan over illegal sale of liquor

PUNE The Khadki police have lodged a case against two colonels and five jawans in connection with physical assault and harassment of another army jawan on July 6, 2021.

According to the complaint, the army jawan was taken to a confinement detention cell for allegations related to selling liquor to outsiders at expensive rates whilst buying it at a cheaper rate from a military canteen. The victim was allegedly threatened and taken to a detention cell where he was harassed. Based on a complaint from the Jawan, an FIR was lodged at Khadki police station against seven persons on Wednesday.

The FIR stated that the military canteen provides all necessities to army personnel including liquor at a lower cost than market price. The jawan was on his way to the Range Hills Gol Market when the accused whisked him away and physically assaulted him. One of the officials hit him with an iron rod resulting in left knee and left arm injury .

The complainant was also given death threats which caused mental as well as physical harassment. “I was falsely accused of illegal sale of liquor from a military canteen. I was confined for 20 days illegally and beaten up mercilessly. My family was not informed,” the victim told the investigators.

Deputy commissioner of police ( Zone IV) Rohidas Pawar said, “We have lodged a case related to manhandling of the army jawan by others. A court of inquiry has been instituted and investigation is going on by the concerned authorities. Also prima facie it seems to be a case of physical assault. A case has been lodged after a complaint was given by the jawan,” he said.

The case was registered on Wednesday for offences under sections 323 ( voluntarily causing hurt ), 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means ) , 506 ( criminal intimidation ) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

What the Southern Command says

On July 6, the jawan was caught by military police red handed while attempting to sell military quota liquor meant for defence service personnel in civil market. Following the legislated procedures, after preliminary questioning by military police, he was duly handed over to his parent unit in Kirkee on the same day, after getting his medical examination cleared in Command Hospital, Pune.

When investigated further, the jawan was found involved in corruption and malpractices by his parent unit. An independent senior officer led inquiry found him guilty of serious corruption charges.

As an afterthought, the jawan filed a complaint at Khadki police station on Nov 16, 2021 alleging torture by army officials. Investigation officer was then apprised of the factual position of the case, including the fact that few of the officials named in complaint were on leave and not present on duty. Allegations were also levelled against officer who was not even posted at the time of alleged incidence.

The army maintains a zero-tolerance policy to indiscipline cases and has always known for providing fair and just trials in all its cases. Military officials handling the case paid due diligence in investigation and handled the case as per the legislated procedures. It is iterated and clarified that at no point, the jawan was manhandled and held in illegal detention.