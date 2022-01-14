Two days after shortage of vax stock, Pune gets 0.12 million doses for teen vaccination drive

Pune: Two days after the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) had to bring down its teen vaccination centres from 179 to 40, the civic body is hoping to restart all these after the state supplied fresh stock on Friday.

Of the 0.12 million doses that the district received, the civic body was allocated over 35,000 doses of the vaccine. The district has a total of 0.553 million target beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years of age who are eligible to get Covaxin as their anti-Covid vaccine.

As of Friday evening, the district has been able to vaccinate 553,190 eligible beneficiaries of which PMC has vaccinated 48,601 beneficiaries (22%), PCMC has vaccinated 32,491 beneficiaries (28%) and rural has been able to vaccinate 155,902 beneficiaries (74%) which makes about 43% beneficiaries aged between 15 and 18 years of age who have got their first dose of the vaccine.

Dr Suryakant Deokar, civic immunisation officer said, “SInce the past two days we have been running only 40 Covid vaccination centres instead of 179 launched since last week since we did not have enough doses. However, on Friday, we received over 35,000 doses of Covaxin from the state government. With the new stock we would be able to run all our centres for teen vaccination. There are about 0.224 million teenagers, aged between 15-17 and eligible to get the Covid vaccine in the city out of which 48,000 have got their first dose of the vaccine which is about 22% of the target population getting the first dose of the vaccine.”

In response to the state government demanding more vaccines due to the shortage, the central government issued a press note saying that the state has enough vaccine stocks and that there is no shortage. The central government’s note states that as per the reports available today (January 14), Maharashtra has over 2.4 million unutilised doses of Covaxin available with it. An additional 0.635 million doses have been received on Friday. As per their weekly consumption data available on Co-WIN, the average consumption by Maharashtra for Covaxin to cover the eligible beneficiaries for 15-17 years and for precaution dose is almost 0.294 million doses per day.

Therefore, the state has adequate vaccine doses for about 10 days to cover the eligible beneficiaries with Covaxin, according to the central government’s note.