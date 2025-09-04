Two Dhol-Tasha pathaks allowed per mandal during immersion procession

The Pune City Police on Wednesday announced guidelines for the upcoming Ganesh immersion procession, confirming that each Ganesh mandal will be allowed to include a maximum of two dhol-tasha pathaks during the event. Each pathak will be limited to 60 members, the police clarified. The new rule is aimed at avoiding congestion, reducing delays in the procession, and ensuring the safety of both participants and onlookers. (HT)

At a press conference on Wednesday, Pune Police commissioner Amitesh Kumar outlined detailed guidelines for the Ganesh immersion procession, which will take place on September 6.

Kumar said, “Each Ganesh mandal will be allowed a maximum of two Dhol-Tasha pathaks during the immersion procession. However, they will not be allowed to play dhol-tasha during the procession from Manche Ganpati at Tilak Statue, Mandai, to Belbaug Chowk. From Belbaug Chowk onwards, they can join the procession.”

The new rule is aimed at avoiding congestion, reducing delays in the procession, and ensuring the safety of both participants and onlookers.

Kumar further stressed that the guidelines related to noise pollution and dry days, issued by the court and respective authorities, will be strictly enforced. He also appealed to the public to adhere to these regulations.

Over 9,000 police personnel will be deployed across the city to manage the event, working to balance cultural traditions with law and order.

According to the new guidelines, no distance will be allowed between two mandals during the main procession, and no mandal is allowed to join the procession out of turn. Ganpati mandals will either be allowed to use DJs or dhol-tasha pathaks, but not both. Additionally, dhol-tasha pathaks will not be allowed to perform in a stationary position (Sthir Vadan), as it can impede the flow of the procession.

This year, the police have implemented enhanced monitoring mechanisms, including CCTV surveillance, drone cameras, an AI intelligence system, and designated control rooms to track mandal movements and manage emergencies swiftly.