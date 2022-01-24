Two from Bengaluru held for posing as central govt officials, duping multiple women

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested two men from Bengaluru in separate cases of matrimonial fraud. The two were remanded to police custody by a court in Pune on Monday.

The two forged government identification and posed as central government officials to lure women into establishing physical relations with them. The two then deployed similar modus operandi of taking money from the women and turning incommunicado, according to police.

The two men have been identified as Nishant Rameshchand Nandvana alias Adhitansh Shivprasad Agnihotri, 33, a resident of Marathalli in Bengaluru and a native of Kishanganj in Rajasthan and Vishal Harshad Sharma alias Ashwin Shukla, 33, also a resident of Marathalli and a native of Kota in Rajasthan.

The court of Judicial magistrate first class SV Nimse remanded the two to police custody till January 28.

Agnihotri is under arrest for sexual harassment and cheating of ₹13 lakh of a 32-year-old woman from Pimpri-Chinchwad between July and December of 2021. Agnihotri has also recorded illicit videos of the complainant in the case against him. Sharma is under arrest for sexual assault and cheating of ₹8 lakh of a 30-year-old woman from Pune between July and October 2021, said officials.

“They were both brought to court. They had made fake government identification and used it to make fake Aadhaar, PAN card and bank account. In one case, the man was found in possession of a Skoda car which had a forged registration number. They are suspected of having duped multiple such women in Bengaluru as well. Therefore, the court has granted police custody for five days,” said assistant public prosecutor VC Murlikar.

While Agnihotri is booked under Sections 354, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Sharma has been booked under Sections 376, 420, 467, 468, and 471 of IPC; both registered at Wakad police station.