Two get default bail in MPID as Pune police fail to register chargesheet within 60 days

PUNE: Two men arrested in a case under special law for investor cheating were granted bail by default as the Pune police failed to register a chargesheet in the given time period.

The two were identified as Adhiraj Amit Singh and Sarbashish Parshar Basu. The third accused in the case is Anurag Bhatia,chief executive officer at Minance Technology Private Limited, according to the order issued by the court of Additional Sessions Judge KP Nandedkar. The case against the three are under Sections 406, 420, and 34 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Sections 3 and 4 of Maharashtra Protection of Interest of Depositors (MPID), 1999.

“When the case came to me, 50 days of investigation was already done. I was on leave when it happened. By the time I got the case status, the public prosecutor told me that a bail application has been approved. We have filed for addition of Section 409 of IPC,” said the investigating officer who did not wish to be named.

The current in-charge of the police station, senior police inspector Vinayak Vetal, took charge of the station on the day when the order was passed and has been detailed on bandobast for Home Minister Amit Shah’s city visit, said officials.

The complaint was lodged in December 2020 at Koregaon Park police station. Singh and Basu were arrested on October 7, 2021 after which they spent 12 days in police custody and have been in Yerawada central jail ever since, said officials.

“Both my clients were roped in by the third and main accused Anurag Bhatia who was, at the time, in custody of Rajasthan police for a similar case registered in Jaipur. My clients were both cooperating with the police for a year after the case was registered as they had also been wrongfully involved in this,” said Advocate Pratik Rajopadhye who is representing the accused along with Advocate Ashish Patankar.

The chargesheet in the case had to be registered on or before December 6 as the cases which carry less than seven years sentence upon conviction require chargesheet to be filed within 60 days of case registration. As that was not done, the defence lawyers filed for default bail on December 13. On December 15, the investigating officer filed for addition of Section 409 of IPC, which could have consequently given the officer more time to file the chargesheet.

“Unfortunately, this application was registered and produced before this court on December 13 at 4:03pm and admittedly, the cahrgesheet is not filed in the court by this time also. Thus, I find that investigating officer cannot take the benefit of the report today in the court while passing this order and find that section 409 of IPC cannot be made applicable to this application,” read the order by Judge Nandedkar.

The complainant in the case has invested ₹6,08,94,000 in the company of the accused identified as Minance Technology Private Limited. While the police failed to arrest Bhatia, the absent chargesheet also helped the two other accused to get bail.