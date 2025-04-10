Two held for attempted kidnap, robbery and molestation of woman

The Sahakarnagar police have arrested two individuals for allegedly attempting to kidnap, molest and extort money from a woman. Later, the accused stopped the car at a shop and using her mobile wallet transferred ₹ 1,400 to the owner and took cash from him. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

According to the police, the incident was reported at Sahakarnagar area on April 6. The accused have been identified as Mahesh Mohan Raskar, 27, and Kiran Bhausaheb Dhage, 27, of Talegaon Dhamdhere. The duo owns a tourist car and worked with various cab aggregator companies.

As per the complaint, the accused in their car followed the woman, who had visited the city from Beed and took a cab from Wagholi to Wadgaon Dhayari where her son lives in a rented apartment at around 5.30pm. When she got out of the cab at Wadgaon Dhayari, the accused forcefully pulled her in their car and allegedly molested and started demanding money for her release. Later, the accused stopped the car at a shop and using her mobile wallet transferred ₹1,400 to the owner and took cash from him. Meanwhile, due to traffic and her resistance, people noticed the commotion in the vehicle and asked the accused to stop the car and rescued the woman who rushed to the police complaint and lodged a complaint.

Rahul Goud, senior inspector, Sahakarnagar Police Station, said, “The arrested accused were looking out for single woman to exhort money and physical assault. They followed the woman victim from Wagholi to Wadgaon Dhayari. The duo does not have any crime record.”

The police have filed a case against the accused.