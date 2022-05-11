Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune

PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl.

The sexual assault happened on April 21 around 8am, while the molestation incident took place on May 9, according to the complainant.

Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening.

The girl told the police that she was on her way to her aunt’s house to drop a container of flour at her place. On her way back home, the accused, who does welding work, took her to a room where the other accused lives. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. They then threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about the sexual assault.

On Monday (May 9), around 5:30pm, the girl was plucking mangoes from a nearby tree when the auto driver molested her. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.

A case under Sections 354(a)(1),376, 376(d)(a), 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code, along with Section (3)with(4), and (7)with(8) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012, was registered at Chinchwad police station.