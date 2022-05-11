Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl.
The sexual assault happened on April 21 around 8am, while the molestation incident took place on May 9, according to the complainant.
Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening.
The girl told the police that she was on her way to her aunt’s house to drop a container of flour at her place. On her way back home, the accused, who does welding work, took her to a room where the other accused lives. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. They then threatened to kill her family if she told anyone about the sexual assault.
On Monday (May 9), around 5:30pm, the girl was plucking mangoes from a nearby tree when the auto driver molested her. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.
A case under Sections 354(a)(1),376, 376(d)(a), 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code, along with Section (3)with(4), and (7)with(8) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence Act, 2012, was registered at Chinchwad police station.
-
Pune civic body’s immunisation drive hit due to summer vacations
PUNE As the summer vacations begin, the routine immunisation programme by the Pune Municipal Corporation has been hit hard- reason- children are travelling or out of town for a vacation. April 2022, the civic body has been able to vaccinate 91% of the children aged between 0 to 9 months. Of the 60,900 children in the said age group, who are eligible to get the jab, 55,568 have got the shot.
-
Congress to ask JMM to support its candidate for Rajya Sabha election in Jharkhand
The Congress intends to ask the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the lead partner in the state coalition, to back its candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections, Congress in-charge for the state Avinash Pande, said on Wednesday. The JMM has 30 members in the 81-seat assembly. A candidate needs 27 votes to win. The Congress did field Shahzada Anwar but lost. Pande dismissed speculation around the names of candidates who may be fielded by the ruling alliance.
-
UP constable arrested for supplying drugs in Mumbai
Mumbai An Uttar Pradesh police constable has been arrested for allegedly supplying premium quality Thailand-based Double Tiger Mark Heroin and Mephedrone in the city. The Malwani police on a tip-off nabbed two people identified as Pramod Sharma, 38, and Mohammed Ismail Mohammed Nazrul Khan, 32, from Jankalyan Nagar road in Malwani, Malad in a suspicious condition.
-
Dilli gets its dil back: Youngster replaces the heart stolen from ‘I Love Delhi’ selfie point
Ever since the heart symbol went missing from Karol Bagh's selfie point, 'Delhi ka dil kisne churaya?' Became the talk of the town. But proving that the Capital isn't heartless after all, one good Samaritan took matters in his hands. With the new message, “Dil to aakhir dil hai na, chaahe plastic ka ho ya kagaz”, 23-year-old performing arts professional Karshin Khatri, a resident of Rajinder Nagar, filled the void with a paper heart.
-
Uptake of boosters in 18-59 age group remains low in Maharashtra
A month after booster doses were allowed for the population in the 18-59 age bracket through the private sector, Maharashtra has not managed to find a solution in districts where none of the private centres is stocking the vaccine. As many as 17 districts have not administered a single booster shot in this age group. Booster doses or precautionary doses for healthcare workers, frontline workers, and people above 60 years were started on January 10.
