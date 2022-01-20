Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two held in Pune for forging Aadhaar cards
pune news

Two held in Pune for forging Aadhaar cards

Published on Jan 20, 2022 10:50 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two people were arrested by the special cell of Pune police for running an operation of forging Aadhaar cards in the city on Wednesday.

The two have been identified as Aziz Yusuf Shaikh, a resident of Ghorpadi gaon and Jorna Haseem Shaikh, 34, a resident of Guruwar peth, according to a statement issued by the special branch of Pune city police.

The two were found in a shop located along BT Kawade road.

“Upon inspecting the shop, the police found 10 government forms, used for issuance of new Aadhaar card and updating the information on Aadhaar cards, in the drawer located under the drawer. The forms had information about people including their names, photo, and other details. This was found along with Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) corporators’ name-bearing stamps, and a corporator’s round stamp. There were two filled forms using the stamps and a few partially filled forms,” said the statement from the special branch.

