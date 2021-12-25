Home / Cities / Pune News / Two hours mega block planned on Pune-Mumbai e-way on Dec 28
Two hours mega block planned on Pune-Mumbai e-way on Dec 28

Four-wheelers and other passenger vehicles will be released slowly on one lane while heavy vehicles will be stopped before the start of work
he Pune-Mumbai Expressway will be blocked by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on December 28 between 12 pm and 2 pm . (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 25, 2021 08:40 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE The Pune-Mumbai Expressway will be blocked by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) on December 28 between 12 pm and 2 pm in order to erect message boards on the overhead structure on the way to Mumbai.

As per notification issued by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation , traffic will be put on halt for the two lanes going towards Mumbai to place message boards. Four-wheelers and other passenger vehicles will be released slowly on one lane while heavy vehicles will be stopped before the start of work.

“We are focussed on completing the work in two hours, hence we chose a weekday (Tuesday) because there is less traffic as compared to the weekend,” said the official from MSRDC.

