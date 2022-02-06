Two in custody after 5-year-old dies in explosion

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have remanded two men to custody for causing death of one child and leaving two other children injured by carelessly disposed explosives on Saturday morning.

The deceased child has been identified as Radha Gokul Gawali, 5, while the two injured have been identified as Arti Gokul Gawali, 4, and Rajesh Mahesh Gawali, 4, all residents of Alankpuram road in Vadmukh village area of Haveli, Pune.

The accused have been identified as Pradeep Marejhare Chavan, 34, and Garibdas Bali Chavan, 35, both residents of the slum area along Vishrantwadi road stretch in Dighi, according to the police.

“They are in police custody for two days. We are trying to find out what the explosive material was. We have sent samples for chemical analysis. We suspect it is one of the materials used for hunting,” said police sub-inspector Sunil Bhadane who is investigating the case.

According to police, the accused, sell plastic utensils on a handcart to earn a living. It is around their hut that the explosives, that were the size of betel nuts, were found. The children picked them up while playing and the explosives detonated, causing the tragedy, said police.

A case under Sections 304, 286, 337, 338 of the Indian Penal Code along with Sections 3 and 5 of Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Sections 37(1)with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act has been registered at Dighi police station.