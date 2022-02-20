Two in custody for attacking Pune police

Two men were arrested and one woman is on the run for attacking police who had called them for inquiry to Ankit Vadgaon police outpost of Sinhagad road police station jurisdiction in a case of child sexual assault.

The arrested men have been identified as Ravindra Santaram Unhale, 37, and Ramdas Santaram Unhale, 38, both residents of the Mitra Mandal Chowk area of Vadgaon Dhayari.

The police had called the accused to the police station for inquiry into another violent crime they were investigating. The incident happened when the group had come to the police station between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm, according to the police.

“An officer of the outpost was investigating a case of POCSO (Protection of children from sexual offence) Act. He learned that the survivor and accused in that case had stayed in the house of the accused. So, he had called them all to the station to record their statement,” said assistant police inspector CS Dhotare of Sinhagad road police station who is investigating the case.

When they learned about the topic of inquiry, the accused, allegedly, started threatening the police with suicide, according to the police.

“They started throwing and tearing up papers related to the investigation in this case. They started attacking the staff and created chaos,” said Dhotare.

The two men, who own a vegetable selling business, were remanded to judicial custody while the woman has not yet been arrested.

A case under Sections 353, 506, 504, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Sinhagad road police station.