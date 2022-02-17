Two in custody for kidnapping, murder of one over refusal to give free poultry

PUNE: A man was arrested while three others were booked for kidnapping and killing a man before throwing his corpse in a river in Pimpri-Chinchwad.

The deceased was identified as Lakshman Yashwant Shinde, 31, who was kidnapped on the night of February 13 by people who invited him to dinner.

The arrested were identified as Sunil Jayvant Pandhre, 42; and Kondiba Lahu Kale, 34, both residents of Kale Vasti area of Khed. They are in police custody till February 19 in the kidnapping case.

“Some days ago, Shinde and one known criminal (who is also accused in the case), who is on the run, got into a fight. Shinde was a security guard and caretaker at a poultry farm here in Alandi. In 2021, Kale had asked for free birds late one night and when Shinde refused, he broke a beer bottle on his head causing a head injury,” said sub-inspector Shaikh Iqbal Ismail of Alandi police station who is investigating the case.

In 2021, a case under Section 324 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against the man who was already on police record.

“He wanted Shinde to take the case back. Shinde did not and the case still stands. The accused decided to take revenge and planned to kill him,” said PSI Shaikh.

They conspired and called him at the house of Kondiba Lahu Kale where they fed him mutton and alcohol until he was in a highly inebriated state, according to the police. The house is located in Kale Vasti also known as Nikam Vasti area in Kolayi village of Khed. One of the four then hit him in the head with a metal rod and killed him instantly, as per the information revealed by the two accused already arrested in the case.

A case of kidnapping was registered against the four people when the wife of the deceased lodged a complaint. During interrogation, Kale led the police to the spot where the body was found.

“They first tried to dig a hole and bury him near the banks of the river. But when that did not work, they wrapped in a cloth and threw his body in the water. We found the body and added sections to the registered case,” said PSI Shaikh.

A case under Sections 364 (kidnapping), 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of IPC was registered at Alandi police station.