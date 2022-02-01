Two in police custody for duping woman of 50,000

PUNE The Pune police have remanded two men to police custody for duping a 56-year-old woman from Pune of ₹50,000. The incident took place when the woman was looking for a bride for her son.

The two men have been identified as Sanjay Pawar, 55, and Santosh Chauhury, 40, while one person is on the run from the police, according to police inspector (crime) Sunil Thopte of Chandannagar police station who is investigating the case. The two men are in police custody until Wednesday.

“The family was looking for a bride for their son for some time. One of the accused played as the middleman and told the family that a godman (self-proclaimed) would help them. He directed them towards the other accused. They went to their native place and performed a religious ceremony (pooja) and charged ₹50,000 for it. When they could not get any luck finding a bride for their son, the family asked for their money back but the accused was unresponsive,” said PI Thopte.

The pooja and transfer of money happened between October 7, 2021 and November 2, 2021 during which they met the godman in their house in Chandannagar as well as in a hotel in Navhregaon area of Daund in Pune.

A case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3(2) of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 at Chandannagar police station.