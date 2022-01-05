Two in police custody for murder of man found dead in Talegaon Dabhade

PUNE Two men were remanded to the custody of Pimpri-Chinchwad police for killing a 24-year-old man and dumping his body in the Indrayani river stretching flowing through the Talegaon Dabhade area.

The deceased man was identified as Ganesh Sunil Sonawane, 24, a resident of the Bhegadeali area of Talegaon Dabhade in Maval.

The two men arrested in the case were identified as Kishor Jadhav, 45, and Mithlesh Kumar, 35, who were known to the deceased. They were remanded to seven in police custody by a local court.

“The deceased used to work on a food stall. He was seen roaming around with Jadhav on multiple occasions. On New Year’s eve, they were sitting and drinking when they got into a fight. We are investigating the reason for the fight,” said police sub-inspector Govind Chavan, an investigation officer of the case.

The police first found the body of the victim in the shallow part of the river flowing through Katvi village after it was discovered by nearby residents. The body was sent for post-mortem tests and a case of accidental death was registered pending the doctor’s opinion. The doctor told the police that the body had injuries on the head and chest and other parts of the body which had caused his death.

A case was registered under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code in the matter.