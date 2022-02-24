Two in Pune police custody for attempted murder over social media posts

PUNE Two law students were remanded to police custody by a local court on Thursday in a case of attempted murder over elicit posts on a social media platform.

The injured has been identified as Vicky Bhosle, 19, a resident of Jamia Wadi.

The two arrested have been identified as Ritesh Kale, 19, and Yash Khurpr, 20, both residents of Pune, according to police Inspector (crime) Balasaheb Bade of Kothrud police station who is investigating the case.

“The two accused will be in police custody till March 2. Their mobile phones have been seized and have been sent for forensic analysis to find out the nature of the comment that led to the attack. The two accused are first-year law students and the injured is a first-year B.Com student,” said Bade.

Bhosale has sustained severe injuries and is undergoing treatment for his injuries at a private hospital and is not yet out of danger, according to the police.

He was at a cafe in the Rambagh colony of Kothrud around 11:30 am on Wednesday when he was attacked by a group of five to six men who were allegedly enraged over a comment that Bhosale had made on a social media post.

The men barged into the cafe where Bhosale was and hit him in the head with iron rods repeatedly and also on his back and waist, according to the police.

A complaint in this matter was launched by the 46-year-old father of the victim.

A case under sections 307 (attempt on murder), 326 causing grievous hurt using dangerous weapons), and rioting of Indian penal code along with section 37 (one) (three) with 135 of Maharashtra Police Act, section four (25) (27) of arms act, and section 7 (one) of the Criminal Law Amendment Act was registered at Kothrud police station against the group of 5 to 6 men.