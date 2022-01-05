Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two including police constable booked for rape in Pune
pune news

Two including police constable booked for rape in Pune

A 29- year-old lawyer has lodged a complaint of rape against a police constable posted with the ATS unit of Pune rural police with Chatuhshrungi police
A 29- year-old lawyer has lodged a complaint of rape against a police constable posted with the ATS unit of Pune rural police (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

A 29- year-old lawyer has lodged a complaint of rape against a police constable posted with the ATS unit of Pune rural police with Chatuhshrungi police.

According to the FIR, the accused constable has been identified as Laxman Ganga Dhar Raut ( 33), a resident of Patra Chawl.

According to the complaint, the accused met the victim over a matrimonial site in March 2020, took her number and got in touch with her. Later he took her to Dehu road and Pimpale Nilakh and allegedly raped her. He had promised marriage but cheated her, the FIR stated.

In the second case, The Kondhwa police have lodged a rape case against a youth for promising marriage to a woman who became pregnant in the relationship.

The 17-year-old woman in her complaint stated that the 21-year-old accused promised marriage and lured her into a physical relationship due to which she became pregnant. The relationship lasted for two years and the accused did not fulfil the promise to the victim, the complaint said.

RELATED STORIES

Kondhwa police station in charge Sardar Patil said that the accused allegedly kept the physical relationship with the girl at a lodge near Bopdev Ghat. Further investigation is on in the case, he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Pulwama encounter
Horoscope Today
India vs South Africa
Australia vs England, Ashes 4th Test, Day 1 Live Score
Shantanu Thakur
India Covid cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP