Two including police constable booked for rape in Pune

pune news

A 29- year-old lawyer has lodged a complaint of rape against a police constable posted with the ATS unit of Pune rural police with Chatuhshrungi police
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:08 PM IST
ByNadeem Inamdar

A 29- year-old lawyer has lodged a complaint of rape against a police constable posted with the ATS unit of Pune rural police with Chatuhshrungi police.

According to the FIR, the accused constable has been identified as Laxman Ganga Dhar Raut ( 33), a resident of Patra Chawl.

According to the complaint, the accused met the victim over a matrimonial site in March 2020, took her number and got in touch with her. Later he took her to Dehu road and Pimpale Nilakh and allegedly raped her. He had promised marriage but cheated her, the FIR stated.

In the second case, The Kondhwa police have lodged a rape case against a youth for promising marriage to a woman who became pregnant in the relationship.

The 17-year-old woman in her complaint stated that the 21-year-old accused promised marriage and lured her into a physical relationship due to which she became pregnant. The relationship lasted for two years and the accused did not fulfil the promise to the victim, the complaint said.

Kondhwa police station in charge Sardar Patil said that the accused allegedly kept the physical relationship with the girl at a lodge near Bopdev Ghat. Further investigation is on in the case, he said.

Wednesday, January 05, 2022
