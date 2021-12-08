Home / Cities / Pune News / Two injured in gas cylinder explosion in Pune
PUNE Two people have been seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded at Jambhulkar chawl in Pimple Gurav on Wednesday
A large explosion took place at Morya Park Street No. 5 in Pimple Gurav due to a gas leak in the afternoon. Two persons were seriously injured. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 08, 2021 11:31 PM IST
ByJigar Hindocha

PUNE Two people have been seriously injured after a gas cylinder exploded at Jambhulkar chawl in Pimple Gurav on Wednesday.

Both of the injured are undergoing treatment at Sassoon hospital.

Sunil Tonpe, senior police inspector, Sangvi police station, said, “Ramesh Manaram and Kumar Dilip Sukaram were illegally filling gas a commercial cylinder with gas from a domestic cylinder. Due to a gas leak, an explosion occurred.”

The blast was so intense that the windows of the house were shattered and the walls on one side were smashed. The door of the house also flew off.

“A case will be registered against the accused. If the tenant is not registered with the police station, a case will be registered against the landlord,” added Tonpe.

Due to the very small lane, fire brigade personnel faced a lot of trouble. The vehicle was stopped 700 metres away and two firemen reached the spot on two-wheelers then.

“We are also looking at the illegal gas filling angle. If the practice continues then major action will be taken against the landlord,” added Tonpe.

