Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two killed, 5 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway
pune news

Two killed, 5 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Khopoli as well as Navi Mumbai. A case has been registered at Khopoli police station
The trailer truck rammed into one car and pushed the second onto the divider before hitting two more cars heading towards Pune and then turning turtle, according to a police official. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 09:10 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two people were killed and at least five people were seriously injured after a trailer truck lost control and rammed into four cars along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday.

“We received a call about the accident at 2:10 pm. One trailer truck rammed into four cars. The two deceased are the driver and cleaner of the truck,” said an official.

The trailer truck rammed into one car and pushed the second onto the divider before hitting two more cars heading towards Pune and then turning turtle, according to a police official.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Khopoli as well as Navi Mumbai.

A case has been registered at Khopoli police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP