Two killed, 5 injured in accident on Pune-Mumbai Expressway

PUNE Two people were killed and at least five people were seriously injured after a trailer truck lost control and rammed into four cars along the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Saturday.

“We received a call about the accident at 2:10 pm. One trailer truck rammed into four cars. The two deceased are the driver and cleaner of the truck,” said an official.

The trailer truck rammed into one car and pushed the second onto the divider before hitting two more cars heading towards Pune and then turning turtle, according to a police official.

The injured were rushed to hospitals in Khopoli as well as Navi Mumbai.

A case has been registered at Khopoli police station.