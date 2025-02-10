Two men beaten up in Pune over allegations of selling beef

A group of people attacked and vandalised a chicken shop in Krishnanagar over allegations of beef being sold at the shop. Two persons working at the shop were injured in the incident, police said on Monday. A case has been filed at Kalepadal police station against 10-15 unidentified individuals under sections of 118(1), 189(1), 189(2), 189(3), 190,191(2), 324(4), 329(4) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The attack took place on Friday when 10 to 15 individuals, acting on a false assumption, targeted the shop. They damaged the tin roof and shutters and broke the counter.

During the incident, a broken piece of glass struck the shopkeeper. According to police, complainant Ali Mohamad Baban (50), a resident of Mohammadwadi, who is the shop owner sustained head injuries, while staff member Ananjubai Khan was physically assaulted.

Baban said, “I have been selling chicken for the past 10 years to hotels and other businesses, both wholesale and retail. I have never dealt with anything else.”

Mansingh Patil, senior police inspector at Kalepadal station, said, “Based on the shopkeeper’s complaint, we have booked 10-15 unidentified individuals for attacking and vandalising the shop.”

Patil added that efforts are underway to identify the accused through CCTV footage from the area.

