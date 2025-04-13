Two men found hanging from tree in Pune’s Moshi area; probe initiated 

Two men were found hanging from a lemon tree near the Bharatmata Chowk in Khirid Vasti, Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad police reported on Saturday. According to the police, they received a call on the 112-dial helpline informing them about the incident on Saturday morning. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The incident was reported on Saturday morning, and the deceased have been identified as Tushar Ashok Dhage (25) and Sikandar Sallauddin Sheikh (30), both residents of Hunda Pimpalgaon village in Jamkhed Tehsil, Ahilyanagar district.

According to the police, they received a call on the 112-dial helpline informing them about the incident on Saturday morning. Teams of MIDC Bhosari police station including senior police inspectors and other officials rushed to the spot and shifted dead bodies to the postmortem-related procedures.

Shivaji Pawar, DCP Pimpri-Chinchwad police, said, “The deceased were working as drivers. They came to Moshi on Friday, but they do not have any relatives or friends staying in this area. Prima facia, it seems that this is a suicidal case, but we are waiting for the post-mortem report and will investigate all possible angles in this case.’’

Authorities are treating the case with seriousness and have begun a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances and cause of death. While the possibility of suicide is being considered, officials have not ruled out other angles.

A police official from MIDC Bhosari police station said, “A case has been registered accordingly, and further probe is underway to find out more details about the incident.”

The police have notified the families of the deceased, and further details are awaited pending the results of the investigation.

