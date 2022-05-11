Two men held for entering Pune airport on forged tickets
PUNE Two men were booked for allegedly entering Lohegaon airport in Pune using a forged ticket, police said on Tuesday.
Sub-inspector Gulzari Meena of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lodged an FIR in connection with the incident at Vimantal police station
The two had come to see of their woman friend, who was scheduled to fly to Jaipur, and they edited her e-ticket and included their own names to gain access into the airport, after which they were held on Monday afternoon, a Vimantal police station official said.
The accused have been identified as Gautam Arvind Shinde (21) and Mohammad Aman Desai (21).
According to the officials, the accused were asked for a valid ticket. Once inside, the two realised they cannot come out from the same route nor can they use the exit gate. They started asking the staff present to help them get out by claiming they had missed their flight. However, a check of their ticket’s PNR details showed it had been tampered. The trio study in the same college and are friends.
API Shivdas Lahane, investigating officer in the case, said that the youths were arrested for attempting an unauthorised entry into the high security Lohegaon airport and were released after their mobile devices were confiscated following issuance of notice.
A case under sections 420 ( cheating ), 465 ( forgery ), 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged ) and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of the IPC was lodged.
-
No talks of cabinet expansion so far: K’taka CM Bommai in Delhi
With Bommai's visit to the national capital raising hopes among ministerial aspirants about the expansion or rejig of Karnataka cabinet, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said he will not be holding discussion in this connection with the BJP central leadership this time. The CM is under pressure from aspirants to expand or reshuffle his cabinet at the earliest, ahead of Assembly polls next year.
-
Senior IPS officer resigns in Karnataka, alleges harassment by dept official
Senior IPS officer P Ravindranath submitted Ravindranath's resignation alleging harassment in Karnataka on Tuesday. In his resignation letter, Ravindranath alleged that senior officials were harassing him. On Monday, after handing over charge of the Directorate of Civil Rights Enforcement, Ravindranath walked from his office on Palace Road to the office of the state police chief on Nrupathunga Road to meet the state police chief Praveen Sood. Following this meeting, on Tuesday, he submitted his resignation.
-
PSI case unravels history of malpractices
The investigation into the malpractices in PSI recruitment, which came to light after two disgruntled candidates made public an answer sheet proving allegations of the cheating, has opened a can of worms. The use of Bluetooth in particular has now become a cause of concern. In October 2021, a similar modus operandi was used by three candidates appearing for police constable examination in the Belagavi district.
-
Bengaluru police given noise level metre to keep check on rising pollution: Official
The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has given at least 108 noise level metres to the police department to measure decibels coming from loudspeakers and other sources used in religious places across Bengaluru, an official said on Tuesday. The statements come even as the Basavaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party government gave fresh directions to the police department and other authorities to take action against any institution violating the mandated volume across the city and state.
-
Govt to speed up vaccination to combat possible fourth wave
Mumbai Amid the surge in fresh Covid cases, the state government said that the fourth wave may arrive in the state by the month of June-July. Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 223 cases with two deaths. Maharashtra recorded a positivity rate of 0.87 % as the number of tests conducted was 25,592. Mumbai recorded 122 new cases with zero deaths. According to State health minister Rajesh Tope, vaccination will serve as an effective deterrent to the anticipated fourth wave.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics