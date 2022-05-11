Two men held for entering Pune airport on forged tickets

PUNE Two men were booked for allegedly entering Lohegaon airport in Pune using a forged ticket, police said on Tuesday.

Sub-inspector Gulzari Meena of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) lodged an FIR in connection with the incident at Vimantal police station

The two had come to see of their woman friend, who was scheduled to fly to Jaipur, and they edited her e-ticket and included their own names to gain access into the airport, after which they were held on Monday afternoon, a Vimantal police station official said.

The accused have been identified as Gautam Arvind Shinde (21) and Mohammad Aman Desai (21).

According to the officials, the accused were asked for a valid ticket. Once inside, the two realised they cannot come out from the same route nor can they use the exit gate. They started asking the staff present to help them get out by claiming they had missed their flight. However, a check of their ticket’s PNR details showed it had been tampered. The trio study in the same college and are friends.

API Shivdas Lahane, investigating officer in the case, said that the youths were arrested for attempting an unauthorised entry into the high security Lohegaon airport and were released after their mobile devices were confiscated following issuance of notice.

A case under sections 420 ( cheating ), 465 ( forgery ), 471 (Whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged ) and 34 ( acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention ) of the IPC was lodged.