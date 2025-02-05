Menu Explore
Two men rob person met through dating app

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 05, 2025 05:24 AM IST

A 24-year-old was robbed of his gold chain by two acquaintances from social media near Hadapsar Railway Station on January 23.

A 24-year-old individual was threatened and robbed by two persons whom he got acquainted with on social media.

The victim from Vaidhwadi filed a complaint at the Mundhwa Police Station on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
The victim from Vaidhwadi filed a complaint at the Mundhwa Police Station on Monday. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

The incident took place at around 9pm near Hadapsar Railway Station on January 23.

The victim from Vaidhwadi filed a complaint at the Mundhwa Police Station on Monday.

According to the police, the complainant got to know the two accused through an online dating app. Later, the accused invited the complainant to meet in person. When the complainant reached an open space in Mundhwa at night to meet his two online acquaintances, the latter reportedly threatened him and stole his gold chain worth 42,000 and fled the scene taking advantage of the darkness.

The complainant did not initially report the incident fearing potential damage to his reputation before filing a police complaint.

