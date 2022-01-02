Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Two minors apprehended for killing man in Chikhali
pune news

Two minors apprehended for killing man in Chikhali

Published on Jan 02, 2022 11:18 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two minor boys have been apprehended by Pune police for beating to death a man who slapped one of them for brushing him with a two-wheeler, on which the two boys were riding.

The deceased man has been identified as Sunil Shivaji Sagar, a resident of Jadhavwadi in Chikhali, according to the police. One of the two boys is 17-year-old while the other is a 14-year-old. The murder happened near a general store in Chikhali between 5pm and 8pm on Friday.

On the eve of new year, the two men had borrowed a two-wheeler from the family of one of their friends to visit another friend in Chikhali.

“The two later told the police that they were on their way out from Jadhavwadi area on the two-wheeler when they hit a man with it and he in-turn slapped one of them. The two got enraged and started beating the man who ran inside a grocery shop. They pulled him out of the shop and started beating him when the 17-year-old took a rock from nearby and smashed his head with it. As the blood started flowing, a crowd started gathering and the two fled on the two-wheeler from there,” read a statement from officials of Chikhali police station of Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

A case under Section 302 (murder) was registered against them at Chikhali police station.

