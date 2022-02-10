Two more arrested in health department paper leak case

PUNE Two more people have been arrested and remanded to police custody in the series of cases registered after a leak was found in the Group C and Group D recruitment exam papers of the state health department.

Theperson arrested in the Group C paper leak case has been identified as Atul Prabhakar Rakh, 30, a resident of Therla in Patoda area of Beed. The person arrested in the Group D paper leak case has been identified as Arjun Bharat Bamnavat alias Arjun Rajput, 30, a resident of Harsul, Aurangabad.

They were both produced in the court of Judge Shradha Dolare with Public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and respective investigating officers of the cases. While Rakh was remanded to police custody on Thursday for 7 days , Bamnavat was remanded to four days in police custody on Wednesday.

“The police team investigating the leads in Beed found out that Rakh had left for Pune. He was arrested from Shivajinagar,” read a statement from the cybercrime police officials. Rakh is believed to be one of the agents who distributed the question paper to the aspirants of Group C examination.

The police told the court that his custody was required in order to find who all he had provided the question paper to. He had allegedly gathered some aspirants in one place and distributed the paper to them, said officials.

Rakh’s arrested came one day after Bamnavat was arrested from Aurangabad and brought to Pune.