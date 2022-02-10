Home / Cities / Pune News / Two more arrested in health department paper leak case
pune news

Two more arrested in health department paper leak case

While Rakh was remanded to police custody on Thursday for 7 days , Bamnavat was remanded to four days in police custody on Wednesday
Two more people have been arrested and remanded to police custody in the series of cases registered after a leak was found in the Group C and Group D recruitment exam papers of the state health department. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Two more people have been arrested and remanded to police custody in the series of cases registered after a leak was found in the Group C and Group D recruitment exam papers of the state health department. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 09:04 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE Two more people have been arrested and remanded to police custody in the series of cases registered after a leak was found in the Group C and Group D recruitment exam papers of the state health department.

Theperson arrested in the Group C paper leak case has been identified as Atul Prabhakar Rakh, 30, a resident of Therla in Patoda area of Beed. The person arrested in the Group D paper leak case has been identified as Arjun Bharat Bamnavat alias Arjun Rajput, 30, a resident of Harsul, Aurangabad.

They were both produced in the court of Judge Shradha Dolare with Public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav and respective investigating officers of the cases. While Rakh was remanded to police custody on Thursday for 7 days , Bamnavat was remanded to four days in police custody on Wednesday.

“The police team investigating the leads in Beed found out that Rakh had left for Pune. He was arrested from Shivajinagar,” read a statement from the cybercrime police officials. Rakh is believed to be one of the agents who distributed the question paper to the aspirants of Group C examination.

The police told the court that his custody was required in order to find who all he had provided the question paper to. He had allegedly gathered some aspirants in one place and distributed the paper to them, said officials.

Rakh’s arrested came one day after Bamnavat was arrested from Aurangabad and brought to Pune.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 10, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out