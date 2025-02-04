Two more held in MPSC exam paper ‘sale’ case

Pune city police crime branch unit on Sunday arrested two more individuals from Nagpur for making calls to students offering them Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam papers at a cost of ₹40 lakh, officials said on Monday. The incident was reported on Thursday when some students preparing for the exams received calls from an unknown number offering them the exam paper. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused have been identified as Yogesh Surendra Waghamre, 27, of Varti in Bhandara district and Deepak Yashwant Sakare, 27 from Tekadi in Balaghat district of Madhya Pradesh. Police officials said search is on for two others.

Rajendra Mulik, assistant police commissioner, said, “Probe revealed that the two obtained a list of MPSC aspirants and forwarded it to the earlier arrested duo. Later, they called the students and offered exam papers at ₹40 lakh. The duo was presented in the court and granted police custody till February 7.”

Suvarna Kharat, secretary, MPSC, had filed a police complaint on Friday and a case was registered under Sections 62, 318 (4), 353 1 (B) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 15, 4 of the Maharashtra Competitive Examination Act.

Earlier, the crime branch of Pune police arrested Dipak Dayaram Gaydhane from Tamswadi, Tumsar in Bhandara district, and Sumit Kailas Jadhav from Nandgaon, Nashik. Pune police along with their Nagpur counterpart also detained Yogesh Surendra Waghmare of Sonali, Tumsar, Bhandara district.

Police officials said that no evidence of paper leak has been found so far. Efforts are underway to verify the list of 24 possible candidates obtained from the accused and identify other possible accomplices involved in the scheme.