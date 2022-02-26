Two more in Pune police custody in Group C health department question paper leak case

Pune: The Pune police have arrested two more persons in the case of recruitment exam paper for Group C of health department on Saturday.

The accused were identified as Gopichand Ramkrishna Sanap, 28, a native of Patoda and works in a Class 4 job at a public health centre (PHC) in Wardha and Nitin Sudhakar Javurkar, 46, a resident of Amravati, according to senior inspector Dagdu Hake of cyber police station. The court of additional sessions judge Shradha Dolare granted custody of the two accused till March 3 on Saturday with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.

“Javurkar was present in a community/marriage hall where scores of aspirants were called and handed the paper. Sanap claims that he had offered to bring 50-60 people but he was told to bring only people from Pune. So, he allegedly brought some 20 people from Pune, but the paper was never handed to them,” said Hake.

So far, there are many others, including Nishid Ramhari Gaikwad, 43; Rahul Dhanraj Linghot, 35; Ashutosh Vadpriya Sharma, 38; Vijay Vinayak Nagargoje, 31; Atul Prabhakar Raakh, 30; Dr Sandeep Trimbakrao Jogdand, 36; Udhav Pralhad Nagargoje, 36; Dr Sham Mahadu Mhaske 38; Rajendra Pandurang Sanap, 51, and Mahesh Satyavan Botle, 53, according to the police. Rajendra and Gopichand Sanap are believed to be related and Gopichand is believed to be working as an agent reporting to Gaikwad.

Additionally, the Pune police’s chargesheet of 3,816 pages against 20 accused in Group D - some of whom are also accused in Group C - paper leak has also been registered. In addition to the charges in the FIR, the police have added Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code against the 20.