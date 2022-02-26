Two more in Pune police custody in Group C health department question paper leak case
Pune: The Pune police have arrested two more persons in the case of recruitment exam paper for Group C of health department on Saturday.
The accused were identified as Gopichand Ramkrishna Sanap, 28, a native of Patoda and works in a Class 4 job at a public health centre (PHC) in Wardha and Nitin Sudhakar Javurkar, 46, a resident of Amravati, according to senior inspector Dagdu Hake of cyber police station. The court of additional sessions judge Shradha Dolare granted custody of the two accused till March 3 on Saturday with public prosecutor Vijaysinh Jadhav.
“Javurkar was present in a community/marriage hall where scores of aspirants were called and handed the paper. Sanap claims that he had offered to bring 50-60 people but he was told to bring only people from Pune. So, he allegedly brought some 20 people from Pune, but the paper was never handed to them,” said Hake.
So far, there are many others, including Nishid Ramhari Gaikwad, 43; Rahul Dhanraj Linghot, 35; Ashutosh Vadpriya Sharma, 38; Vijay Vinayak Nagargoje, 31; Atul Prabhakar Raakh, 30; Dr Sandeep Trimbakrao Jogdand, 36; Udhav Pralhad Nagargoje, 36; Dr Sham Mahadu Mhaske 38; Rajendra Pandurang Sanap, 51, and Mahesh Satyavan Botle, 53, according to the police. Rajendra and Gopichand Sanap are believed to be related and Gopichand is believed to be working as an agent reporting to Gaikwad.
Additionally, the Pune police’s chargesheet of 3,816 pages against 20 accused in Group D - some of whom are also accused in Group C - paper leak has also been registered. In addition to the charges in the FIR, the police have added Sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant) and 201 (destruction of evidence) of Indian Penal Code against the 20.
-
West Bengal Assembly summoned on March 7 at 2pm
Recently, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee and had urged her to "make it convenient for an interaction" at Raj Bhavan as "lack of response to issues flagged has potential to lead to constitutional stalemate".
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.