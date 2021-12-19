Two more people from Pune test positive for Omicron variant; district reports 210 fresh Covid cases

PUNE As per the state health department authorities, Pune district reported 210 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and one death on Sunday. Two more patients tested positive for Omicron variant, one each in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) and Pune rural. The total number of Omicron cases in Pune district stands at 21, said officials.

As per authorities, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has so far reported 524,582 Covid-19 cases and 9,234 deaths till Sunday. PCMC has reported 270,560 cases so far and a total of 3518 deaths. Pune rural has reported 369,019 total cases and 7,012 deaths due to the virus.

In the Pune district, there are a total of 11,64,161 lakh Covid-19 cases. Out of this, 11,42,187 patients have recovered. There has been a total of 20,114 deaths and at present, there are 1,860 active cases.

As per the state health department, 766 patients were discharged on Sunday in Maharashtra taking the total to 6,497,500 in the state. The recovery rate in the state is 97.71%.

Across Maharashtra, 902 new cases of Covid and nine Covid deaths were reported on Sunday. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.12%.