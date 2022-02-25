Two persons die in road mishap near Bhumkar chowk in Pune

Pune: In yet another accident on the deadly stretch between New Katraj tunnel and Navale bridge chowk near the Bhumkar chowk on the bypass highway, two persons on two-wheeler died on the spot after a speeding truck hit them. The accident took place near Swaminarayan temple on Thursday afternoon when the duo was on the bike.

The deceased have been identified as Sadashiv Sanaba Raichurkar (50) of Balewadi and Priyanka Mohan Sukhdev (29) of Tathawade. Both of them were working at a security agency firm and were going to the workplace when the accident happened. The Sinhgad police have lodged an FIR and arrested the truck driver.

“The accident happened at around 1.45 pm when both of them were on a bike riding from Navale bridge chowk towards Dari Pool bridge. The truck rammed into the bike near Takshashila society and both riders died on the spot after coming under the wheels of the heavy vehicle,” said assistant inspector Prashant Kanse of Sinhgad Road police station.

In another accident, driver of a speeding truck coming from New Katraj tunnel lost control of the vehicle and hit the divider on the highway around 2.30 pm. No one was injured in the accident and later the damaged truck was towed away by the traffic police.

